Braves drop into lower third of Baseball America’s organizational rankings

Baseball America released its updated organizational talent rankings for 2022 Wednesday and the Atlanta Braves slid from No. 6 last season to the lower third at No. 22. The Braves ranked No. 1 in Baseball America’s rankings in 2017 and 2018. They were fourth in 2019 and 2020 before dropping to sixth last season. That draft talent helped them to their first World Series win since 1995 last season.

The Braves still have some intriguing prospects in the system. Cristian Pache had a disappointing 2021 season overall, but remains a Top 100 prospect. Michael Harris has the most helium of any of Atlanta’s current prospect crop and Shea Langeliers landed as a Top 100 prospect this offseason as well.

What is missing currently is the system depth. A lot of that was due to recent graduations along with the penalties that were placed on them for transgressions in the international market under previous GM John Coppolella. Those sanctions prevented or severely hampered their ability to participate in the international market, but two straight shortened draft classes hasn’t really helped either. Now free from the sanctions, the focus will be in rebuilding the depth at the lower levels.