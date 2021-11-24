2021 Braves MiLB prospect recap: Bryce Elder

Bryce Elder had one of the most impressive seasons in all of minor league baseball, as he made his professional baseball debut and worked his way up from Rome to Gwinnett. He got better as the season progressed and has put his name on the list for potential starters in Atlanta as soon as the 2022 season. Drafted in 2020, this one season of ascension has been remarkable.

Midseason Report Card

It’s safe to say that Bryce was massively under ranked in the midseason report card coming in at No. 16.

2021 Stats

11-5, 2.75 ERA, 1.10 WHIP

A+: 2-1, 11.0 K/9, 4.0 BB/9, 2.60 ERA

AA: 7-1, 9.64 K/9, 2.73 BB/9, 3.21 ERA

AAA: 2-3, 9.82 K/9, 4.91 BB/9, 2.21 ERA

What we saw in 2021

We saw a whole lot of absolutely fantastic stuff for Bryce in 2021. He threw all four of his pitches for strikes, and we saw a sizable development in his changeup to potentially give him four plus pitches. He pitched well, pitched with confidence and it resulted in actual talk about him making the Atlanta Braves playoff roster.

What the future holds

Bryce enters 2022 with a real chance at making the big league team. He will be competing for the 4th or 5th pitcher slot. If he doesn’t win that opportunity, he will certainly start in Gwinnett and will make sure he’s knocking on the door to Atlanta real loudly.