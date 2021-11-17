2021 Braves MiLB prospect review: Ambioris Tavarez

The key signing of the international draft class was made official this year and the promising shortstop/third baseman was officially inked to his IFA contract with the Braves. He was signed using almost all of the Braves allowed allotment, in their final year of international signing sanctions.

Midseason report card

Ambioris did not play stateside for the Braves this year. He will seemingly make his full-season debut next year. We had him ranked 22nd during our midseason prospect list.

2021 stats

Ambioris did not compile any 2021 stats.

What we saw in 2021

We did not see Ambioris play this season.

What the future holds:

The future is very bright for this talented prospect. Most scouts see him moving over to third base because of his impressive size - coming in at 6’0, 170 pounds at just 17 years of age but it’s his bat that has everyone talking. At 17 he possesses a good hit tool, will hit for slightly above average power, with good speed, and a fantastic arm that would easily translate to third.