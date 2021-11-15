2021 Braves MiLB prospect review: Tyler Collins

The Atlanta Braves’ 2021 eighth round pick from McKinney Boyd high school in Texas, Tyler Collins is a throwback type of leadoff hitter known for his contact ability and speed. He fits into the same type of skill set as former Braves center fielder Michael Bourn if you are looking for a loose comp for the type of player we expect him to be.

Midseason Ranking: 26

2021 Stats

FCL: 85 PA, .347/.424/.453, 4 2B, 2 3B, 12-16 SB, 7 BB, 23 K

What we saw in 2021

Collins ranked 26th in our midseason list purely based on his pre-draft hype, coming in as an overslot eighth rounder that should have gone higher based on talent. He was thought to be a good hitter, but one who may struggle early on in pro ball because he still needs to add strength. He didn’t seem to have any problems in the FCL posting a .347 average and .877 OPS in 23 games. Though it is a small sample size with less than 100 plate appearances, it was enough to open some eyes that the hit tool could be even better than initially expected.

What the future holds

Collins is a candidate to see Low-A in 2022, but for a player who doesn’t turn 19 until the middle of spring training, there is no guarantee he doesn’t open the season in extended spring training as well. The biggest key for him going forward will be to add that strength to keep pitchers from being able to overpower him and to help give his bat a little more pop.