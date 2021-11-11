2021 Braves MiLB prospect review: Bryson Horne

Bryson Horne isn’t a top prospect in the Atlanta Braves’ system right now. But that doesn’t mean he shouldn’t be on your radar. Horne, who signed in 2020 out of Columbus State, had an overall solid debut considering he missed nearly a year of organized baseball.

Midseason report card: Horne was not on the Talking Chop preseason or midseason top-30 prospect list. A free agent signing after the conclusion of the condensed 2020 MLB draft out of a DII college, many had not been keen to much about the left-handed hitter.

2021 stats: .269/.322/.731, 17 doubles, 10 home runs and 48 RBI

What we saw in 2021: As we saw with most of the bats that didn’t play in the 2020 season, Horne took a bit to adjust. After a May in which he hit a mere .233 with a .520 OPS, he found his groove in June. That month he slashed .318/.367/.705 and did most of his damage with five home runs.

There were a few things to like about Horne as the season progressed. For one, he has a smooth left-handed swing that can go to all fields. He pulled the ball just 41% of the time in 2021 while going to the opposite field 33% of the time. He also handles splits very well, allowing him to stay in the lineup every day. He had a higher OPS against lefties (.803) than his .700 against righties and split his home runs evenly against both pitchers. While he did strike out 23% of the time, he also showed the ability to draw a walk. Until this season, Horne was known for his strike zone awareness, so it will be interesting to watch at the next level.

There it is. Former @CSUCougarsBSB Bryson Horne — @brysonhorne10 — launches his first Augusta home run. An oppo ... and some nice fielding by that young fan. #Braves pic.twitter.com/z8X4Qo8EPw — Wayne Cavadi (@UofDWayne) June 17, 2021

What the future holds: Horne has a good frame listed at 6’3 and 220, so will have to add a bit more pop as he climbs the ladder especially as a first baseman and DH. He’s not error-prone and plays a solid first base defensively as well. While he isn’t the heir-apparent to Freddie Freeman, with a lack of depth at the position, Horne put himself on the map as one to follow in the future.