Braves News: Multiple Perspectives on Labor Negotiations, Keith Law Farm System Rankings, Panda Power

Early season power displays, warm embraces in tough times, and ultimately a key trade asset that brought to Atlanta an essential piece to a World Series Winning puzzle.

There likely are a few different reasons Braves fans may fondly remember Pablo Sandoval during his time in Atlanta over the past few seasons. Sandoval certainly had a couple of memorable pinch hit home runs early in the season. However, in what was a tumultuous first half of 2021, Sandoval’s hugs of teammates after hitting homeruns was one of the most watched for highlights for Braves fans.

On Monday, Sandoval signed on to play the 2022 season in the Mexican League. It will certainly be interesting to see whether or not Sandoval gets another shot in the majors in the future. Even if Sandoval may be at or close to the end of his career, his positivity and fun embrace made a valuable impact on many Braves as they navigated through a tough start to the 2021 season to eventually become World Series Champions.

Braves News

The Braves farm system ranked 17th in Keith Law’s annual farm system rankings. Considering how many of the Braves best young talents have graduated to the majors over the past 18 months, and how young they remain at the MLB level, being near the middle of the pack in these rankings is certainly a positive.

Gabe Burns looks at the future for each Braves position, discussing what positions will take the priority when it comes to future roster decisions and additions beyond this year.

