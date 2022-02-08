This Day in Braves History: Jason Heyward invited to big league Spring Training

Talking Chop Archives

2010 - The Braves announce their full list of non-roster invitees for Spring Training headlined by top prospect Jason Heyward and first baseman Freddie Freeman. Heyward will make the club out of the spring and will homer in his first at-bat on Opening Day.

2011 - Baseball Prospectus releases its Top 20 Braves prospect list which includes three five star prospects in Julio Teheran, Freddie Freeman and Mike Minor.

2017 - USA Today projects the Braves for a 70-92 record and a last place finish in the NL East. Atlanta will finish 72-90 but in third place ahead of both the Mets and the Phillies.

2018 - The Braves are reportedly among the teams interested in Eduardo Nunez. Nunez will go on to sign with the Red Sox.

2021 - MLBPA and MLB reach agreement on health and safety protocols for Spring Training and the 2021 regular season. The league will operate with seven-inning doubleheaders, a runner on second in extra innings, but no Universal DH

MLB History

1916 - The National League rejects a request from Brooklyn Robins owner Charles Ebbets who had wanted the league to impose a limit of 2,000 seats that clubs could sell for 25 cents each.

1940 - The St. Louis Browns purchase Elden Auker from the Boston Red Sox. Auker will become the ace of the Browns’ pitching staff winning 44 games over the next three seasons.

1941 - The Detroit Tigers release future Hall of Fame outfielder Earl Averill. Averill will later sign a contract with the Boston Braves but will go just 2-for-17 before ending his career.

1942 - At Folsom prison, the annual game between major league players and the prison team is stopped at the end of seven innings after it is discovered that two prisoners have escaped. Both inmates were found about three hours later.

1956 - Connie Mack passes away at the age of 93. Mack managed and owned the Philadelphia Athletics from 1901 to 1950 and lead them to five World Series championships. He was elected to the Hall of Fame in 1937.

1962 - The FTC accuses Topps of illegally monopolizing the baseball card industry.

1968 - The Cincinnati Reds acquire infielder Jimy Williams and catcher Pat Corrales from the Cardinals in exchange for catcher Johnny Edwards.

1972 - The Special Committee on the Negro Leagues elects Josh Gibson and Buck Leonard to the Hall of Fame.

1973 - MLB owners announce that “early bird” Spring Training camps are canceled until bargaining with the Players’ Association is concluded.

1982 - The Dodgers trade veteran Davey Lopes to the Oakland Athletics. The move opens up a spot in the Dodgers infield for rookie second baseman Steve Sax.

1991 - Roger Clemens signs a four-year, $21 million contract extension making him baseball’s highest paid player.

2008 - The Baltimore Orioles acquire prospects Adam Jones, George Sherrill, Chris Tillman, Tony Butler and Sam Mickollo from the Seattle Mariners in exchange for starter Erik Bedard.

Information for this article was found via Baseball Reference, NationalPastime.com and Today in Baseball History.