 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Braves News: MLB Owners to Meet this Week, Honus Wagner Baseball Card Makes History Again, Plus More

Another week, another wait and see approach for any signs of progress.

By StatsSAC
/ new
MLB: OCT 11 NL Division Series - Brewers at Braves Photo by David J. Griffin/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

After what seemed what three steps back in the CBA negotiations between the MLB and MLBPA, MLB owners will meet Tuesday through Thursday of this week.

Of course, this comes on the heels of last week’s development in which the MLBPA rejected the offer of federal mediation from the owners. The players have made it clear they are ready to negotiate whenever the owners are ready to get back to discussions. However, they want negotiations to be directly between both parties.

Obviously, as Jon Heyman hints at above, Spring Training is certainly going to be postponed at this point. The players have made it clear they want change and want to work to get something done. It will be interesting to see if last week’s developments create a change in the owners’ efforts moving forward.

Braves News

  • The Talking Chop MILB staff looks at a few prospect names who likely make the most sense to potentially part with if the Braves look to make a significant trade in the near future.

MLB News

More From Talking Chop

Loading comments...