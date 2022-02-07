Braves News: MLB Owners to Meet this Week, Honus Wagner Baseball Card Makes History Again, Plus More

After what seemed what three steps back in the CBA negotiations between the MLB and MLBPA, MLB owners will meet Tuesday through Thursday of this week.

MLB owners meet Tuesday-Thursday in Orlando, where they will regroup. The union expectation is a new MLB offer will come soon, and presumably that happens after the owners convene. It’s obviously getting late with spring training originally scheduled to start 10 days from today. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) February 6, 2022

Of course, this comes on the heels of last week’s development in which the MLBPA rejected the offer of federal mediation from the owners. The players have made it clear they are ready to negotiate whenever the owners are ready to get back to discussions. However, they want negotiations to be directly between both parties.

Obviously, as Jon Heyman hints at above, Spring Training is certainly going to be postponed at this point. The players have made it clear they want change and want to work to get something done. It will be interesting to see if last week’s developments create a change in the owners’ efforts moving forward.

Braves News

The Talking Chop MILB staff looks at a few prospect names who likely make the most sense to potentially part with if the Braves look to make a significant trade in the near future.

MLB News