Braves News: Freddie Freeman’s free agency, Hank Aaron’s best performances and more

News and notes for the Braves and the rest of Major League Baseball.

By Kris Willis
new
Championship Series - Los Angeles Dodgers v Atlanta Braves - Game Two Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

When the lockout is over and baseball finally returns, there is going to be frenzy of player movement over a condensed timeline. One of the biggest dominoes left to fall is free agent first baseman Freddie Freeman of whom the Atlanta Braves are still hoping to retain. Atlanta will likely have competition for Freeman’s services and MLB Network’s Jon Heyman reported Saturday that the New York Yankees are gearing up for a potential run at Freeman.

Given the state of the labor negotiations, it is hard to tell if this is new information or just Heyman regurgitating talk from before the lockout. The Yankees have the resources to chase Freeman as do the Los Angeles Dodgers. That has been known since the offseason began. Nothing really changes here, if the Braves want to keep Freeman, then they will need to act once the lockout is over.

