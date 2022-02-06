Braves News: Freddie Freeman’s free agency, Hank Aaron’s best performances and more

When the lockout is over and baseball finally returns, there is going to be frenzy of player movement over a condensed timeline. One of the biggest dominoes left to fall is free agent first baseman Freddie Freeman of whom the Atlanta Braves are still hoping to retain. Atlanta will likely have competition for Freeman’s services and MLB Network’s Jon Heyman reported Saturday that the New York Yankees are gearing up for a potential run at Freeman.
The Yankees are expected to take a run at Freddie Freeman, who they love. Though 1B isn’t their real need, they’d love to fit one of the game’s best lefty hitters into their lineup. With the Braves not quickly wrapping up their star, all are options are on the table for Freeman.— Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) February 5, 2022
Given the state of the labor negotiations, it is hard to tell if this is new information or just Heyman regurgitating talk from before the lockout. The Yankees have the resources to chase Freeman as do the Los Angeles Dodgers. That has been known since the offseason began. Nothing really changes here, if the Braves want to keep Freeman, then they will need to act once the lockout is over.
- In honor of Hank Aaron’s 88th birthday Saturday, MLB.com put together a list of his 10 most memorable moments.
- The Braves had one of the best minor league systems in the majors a few short years ago but recent graduations and the fall out from sanctions on the international market have stripped away a lot of the depth. Will this be the year that Atlanta’s minor league system trends back upward, or will it take another one or two draft cycles?
- MLB.com put together a list of the best player for each team that is not currently in the Hall of Fame. Two-time MVP Dale Murphy made the cut for Atlanta but you have to feel that Andruw Jones had a pretty strong case as well.
- Former first baseman Adrian Gonzalez announced his retirement Saturday. He last played in the majors in 2018 when he appeared in 54 games with the Mets. Gonzalez spent 2021 playing in the Mexican league. Gonzalez was part of the big Matt Kemp trade between Atlanta and the Dodgers that also involved Charlie Culberson, Brandon McCarthy and Scott Kazmir. As part of the agreement, Atlanta designated Gonzalez for assignment and released him two days later.
- After their two-city plan was pulled, the Tampa Bay Rays are once again searching for an answer to their stadium situation.
- The Texas Rangers are eyeing another starter for when the lockout ends and may focus on Clayton Kershaw.
- The Minnesota Twins signed former first overall pick Tim Beckham to a minor league deal.
- The Detroit Tigers signed right-handed Carlos Sanabria and catcher Chris Rabaul to minor league deals. Sanabria spent the 2021 season in the Royals’ minor league system.
