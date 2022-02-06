Braves News: Freddie Freeman’s free agency, Hank Aaron’s best performances and more

When the lockout is over and baseball finally returns, there is going to be frenzy of player movement over a condensed timeline. One of the biggest dominoes left to fall is free agent first baseman Freddie Freeman of whom the Atlanta Braves are still hoping to retain. Atlanta will likely have competition for Freeman’s services and MLB Network’s Jon Heyman reported Saturday that the New York Yankees are gearing up for a potential run at Freeman.

The Yankees are expected to take a run at Freddie Freeman, who they love. Though 1B isn’t their real need, they’d love to fit one of the game’s best lefty hitters into their lineup. With the Braves not quickly wrapping up their star, all are options are on the table for Freeman. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) February 5, 2022

Given the state of the labor negotiations, it is hard to tell if this is new information or just Heyman regurgitating talk from before the lockout. The Yankees have the resources to chase Freeman as do the Los Angeles Dodgers. That has been known since the offseason began. Nothing really changes here, if the Braves want to keep Freeman, then they will need to act once the lockout is over.

More Braves News

Braves Podcasts

MLB News