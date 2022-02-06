This Day in Braves History: February 6

Talking Chop Archives

2012 - The Braves unveiled a new alternate uniform .

2012 - MLB.com unveils their Top 20 Braves prospect list.

2021 - Alex Anthopoulos discusses re-signing Marcell Ozuna and gives an outlook for the 2021 season.

MLB History

1895 - Babe Ruth is born in Baltimore, Maryland.

1934 - Ford Frick is named as the public relations director for the National League. He will later become the league’s president and then commissioner replacing Happy Chandler.

1958 - Ted Williams signs a one-year deal with the Boston Red Sox. Reports suggest that Williams’ contract is worth between $135,000 and $150,000.

1968 - Voters in King County, Washington approve a $40 million bond issue to build a domed, multipurpose stadium.

1976 - The American League grants a new expansion franchise in Seattle. The Mariners will begin play in 1977.

1995 - President Clinton’s deadline for a resolution to the baseball strike passes without a resolution. The strike will continue for nearly two more months.

1998 - The Yankees acquire second baseman Chuck Knoblauch from the Twins in exchange for pitcher Eric Milton, shortstop Cristian Guzman along with Brian Buchanan and Danny Mota.

1998 - The Mets acquire pitcher Al Leiter and Ralph Millard from the Florida Marlins in exchange for A.J. Burnett, Jesus Sanchez and Rob Stratton.

2001 - Angels first baseman Mo Vaughn undergoes surgery to repair a ruptured biceps tendon and will miss the upcoming season.

2012 - Anibal Sanchez is awarded an $8 million salary through arbitration.

2021 - The A’s acquire shortstop Elvis Andrus and Aramis Garcia from the Rangers in exchange for Kris Davis, Jonah Heim and Dane Acker.

