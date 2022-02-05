Braves News: MLBPA rejects mediation, Atlanta’s future outfield, and more

After Major League Baseball requested the presence of a federal mediator on Thursday to assist with the lockout, the Players Association rejected this request with a statement on Friday.

Statement from the Major League Baseball Players Association: pic.twitter.com/KBssy2e66U — MLBPA Communications (@MLBPA_News) February 4, 2022

Following the rejection from the Players Association, the league crafted its own response.

“It is time to get assistance.”



Major League Baseball responded today to the MLBPA rejecting the intervention of a federal mediator. The entire statement, via a league spokesman: pic.twitter.com/3jGBLPGudX — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) February 4, 2022

Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports that MLB owners are scheduled to meet in Orlando next week. Until then, we continue to monitor any communications between MLB and MLBPA.

More Braves News:

A breakdown of which Atlanta Brave should take over the centerfield job.

Talking Chop’s minor league team selects their “dark horse” prospects that flew under the radar in 2021.

MLB News:

MLB orders teams to not move up minor league camps amidst lockout

The Nationals hire Jon Weil as special assistant. Weil was previously the Rockies’ assistant GM since 2014.

The Diamondbacks sign RHP Dan Straily to a minor league contract. After a rocky 2019 season in Baltimore, he spent 2020 and 2021 in the Korean Baseball Organization.

The Brewers add Rickie Weeks and Pedro Alvarez to their player development staff. Weeks served as Milwaukee’s second baseman from 2005-2014, and Alvarez spent the majority of his baseball career in a Pirates uniform.

Umpire Joe West announces his retirement from MLB; he ends his career with a record 5,460 games under his belt.

Roberto Ortíz becomes the first full-time Puerto Rican umpire.