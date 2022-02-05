This Day in Braves History: Celebrating a legend

Talking Chop Archives

2018 - The Braves have 10 prospects in FanGraphs annual Top 100 list.

2020 - An interview with Braves outfield prospect Michael Harris.

2021 - The Braves agreed to a multi-year deal with free agent Marcell Ozuna.

Braves Franchise History

1934 - Braves legend Henry Aaron is born in Mobile, Alabama.

1942 - The Boston Braves obtain outfielder Tommy Holmes from the Yankees in exchange for Buddy Hassett and Gene Moore. Holmes will help lead the Braves to the NL pennant in 1948.

1999 - Major League Baseball announces that it will honor the best hitter in each league with an award named after Hank Aaron.

MLB History

1919 - National League president John Heydler dismisses charges against Cincinnati’s Hal Chase who had been accused of throwing games and betting against his team. The charges were brought for by Reds manager Christy Mathewson and Cincinnati owner Garry Herrmann. Chase will be traded to the Giants two weeks later.

1921 - The Yankees purchase 10 acres of land in the Bronx for their new stadium.

1931 - Cubs outfielder Hack Wilson agrees to a one-year, $35,000 deal.

1935 - Babe Ruth is released by the Yankees. He will later sign with the Boston Braves.

1983 - The Blue Jays acquire first baseman Cecil Fielder from the Royals in exchange for outfielder Leon Roberts.

2002 - MLB announces that it has withdrawn its plan for contraction for the upcoming season but is still determined to eliminate two teams in 2003.

2002 - Troy Percival signs a two-year extension to remain with the Angels.

2021 - Trevor Bauer agrees to a three-year deal with the Dodgers that will make him the highest-paid player in the league over the next two years.

