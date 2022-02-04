Braves News: MLB Requests Federal Mediator, Brian Snitker on Freeman’s Return, and more

After a heated 90-minute meeting between MLB and the Players Association on Tuesday, MLB has enlisted the help of a federal mediator. The league reached out to the Federal Mediation and Conciliation Service on Thursday and requested help from a third party. A mediator will only become involved if the Players Association agrees with the request.

This is not the first time that mediators have been used during MLBPA strikes; in 1981 and 1994, mediators were brought in but did not come up with a resolution.

However, other leagues, including the NHL and MLS, have utilized mediators, leading to resolutions and ending lockouts.

Don Fehr, the former MLBPA head, made comments on the use of mediation in 1994-95. He expressed his frustration with the mediation process and how it had little to do with the issues that were actually presented.

Former MLBPA head Don Fehr, in 2019, on mediation in 1994-95: "It was a joke. It had no value. And there were all kind of agendas at work in the mediation that had nothing to do with the agendas of the parties trying to resolve the dispute.” Manfred below https://t.co/m4LqU25yF5 pic.twitter.com/yO247XYYgq — Evan Drellich (@EvanDrellich) February 3, 2022

It continues to be a waiting game as to what comes next. The Players Association is expected to reject the request for federal mediation today.

