Braves News: MLB Requests Federal Mediator, Brian Snitker on Freeman’s Return, and more

Lots of news today, but still no lockout end in sight.

By Kaitlyn Monnin
After a heated 90-minute meeting between MLB and the Players Association on Tuesday, MLB has enlisted the help of a federal mediator. The league reached out to the Federal Mediation and Conciliation Service on Thursday and requested help from a third party. A mediator will only become involved if the Players Association agrees with the request.

This is not the first time that mediators have been used during MLBPA strikes; in 1981 and 1994, mediators were brought in but did not come up with a resolution.

However, other leagues, including the NHL and MLS, have utilized mediators, leading to resolutions and ending lockouts.

Don Fehr, the former MLBPA head, made comments on the use of mediation in 1994-95. He expressed his frustration with the mediation process and how it had little to do with the issues that were actually presented.

It continues to be a waiting game as to what comes next. The Players Association is expected to reject the request for federal mediation today.

When asked about a future Freddie Freeman contract, Brian Snitker responded, “Do I want Freddie back? Absolutely. Why wouldn’t I? But it may not happen. That’s the way business is.”

The Triple-A season will be extended to 150 games in 2022, stretching from April 5th to September 28th.

