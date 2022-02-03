Braves News: Lockout update, All-Star droughts and more

There wasn’t much news in regards to the ongoing labor negotiations between Major League Baseball and the MLBPA Wednesday, but MLB Network’s Jon Heyman did provide a brief update. Heyman reports that both sides met again Wednesday to discuss less contentious issues. They are expected to restart discussions on the core economics at the end of the week or early next week.

Heyman adds that the barring something unexpected, the Universal DH will likely be in place for the 2022 season and beyond. Of course it is worth remembering that the same thing was said last offseason and didn’t come to fruition.

Finally Heyman reports that both Max Scherzer and Andrew Miller spoke pointedly on a recent call about their unhappiness with the league’s offers.

Player leaders Max Scherzer and Andrew Miller on a recent call with MLB spoke pointedly about their unhappiness with MLB offers, hitting on competitive integrity, service time manipulation, franchise values and more. Might their unvarnished honesty trigger action? — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) February 2, 2022

Tuesday’s negotiating session was described as “heated” with frustration seemingly starting to creep in. We will see if the upcoming round of talks provide any positive momentum.

