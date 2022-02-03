Braves News: Lockout update, All-Star droughts and more

There wasn’t much news in regards to the ongoing labor negotiations between Major League Baseball and the MLBPA Wednesday, but MLB Network’s Jon Heyman did provide a brief update. Heyman reports that both sides met again Wednesday to discuss less contentious issues. They are expected to restart discussions on the core economics at the end of the week or early next week.
Heyman adds that the barring something unexpected, the Universal DH will likely be in place for the 2022 season and beyond. Of course it is worth remembering that the same thing was said last offseason and didn’t come to fruition.
Finally Heyman reports that both Max Scherzer and Andrew Miller spoke pointedly on a recent call about their unhappiness with the league’s offers.
Player leaders Max Scherzer and Andrew Miller on a recent call with MLB spoke pointedly about their unhappiness with MLB offers, hitting on competitive integrity, service time manipulation, franchise values and more.
Tuesday’s negotiating session was described as “heated” with frustration seemingly starting to creep in. We will see if the upcoming round of talks provide any positive momentum.
Braves News
- The Athletic’s Grant Brisbee put together a list of the longest organizational All-Star droughts at each position. Atlanta’s list is interesting. They haven’t sent a shortstop to the All-Star Game since Rafael Furcal in 2003. Brian McCann was the last catcher in 2013 and Craig Kimbrel was the last reliever. The Braves haven’t had a third baseman make the All-Star Game since Chipper Jones in 2012 which is something that Austin Riley will be trying to change in 2022.
- Baseball America released its annual organizational rankings for 2022 and unsurprisingly, the Braves slipped from sixth to the lower third at No. 22. Atlanta was ranked first in both 2017 and 2018 and many of those prospects helped them capture their first World Series championship since 1995 last season.
- Our minor league roundtable series continued with a look at which Braves prospects from the 2021 Draft class intrigue our prospect writers the most.
MLB News
- Kumar Rocker is thinking over the idea of pitching in an independent league before re-entering the 2022 Draft according to Vanderbilt coach Tim Corbin. Rocker was the No. 10 selection by the New York Mets in the 2021 Draft but went unsigned after the club had concerns about his elbow.
- Major League Baseball announced Wednesday that former GM Omar Minaya will serve as an amateur scouting consultant for the league. Minaya became the first Latino general manager in Major League Baseball when he took over the Expos in 2002. He joined the Mets in 2005 and oversaw them through 2014.
- Tyler Glasnow heard his name come up in trade rumors before the lockout, but he is hoping that he will be sticking with the Rays. Glasnow underwent Tommy John surgery last August and is projected for a $5.8 million salary through arbitration for 2022.
- The Chicago White Sox announced the addition of former player Nicky Delmonico Wednesday. Delmonico will serve as the franchise’s new hitting coach at High-A.
- Right-handers Luis Ortiz and Wei-Chieh Huang have agreed to minor league deals with the San Francisco Giants. Ortiz saw limited action in the majors in 2019 with the Baltimore Orioles. Huang last appeared in the majors in 2018 when he tossed 5 2/3 innings for the Rangers.
- The Giants also announced that they will retire Will Clark’s No. 22 jersey on July 30. The ceremony was originally scheduled to take place during the 2020 season but was postponed for two years due to the pandemic.
