Today in Braves History: February 3

Talking Chop Archives

2015 - A round up of farm system rankings and a target date for the Braves to return to contention.

2017 - An interview with former Braves prospect Chase Johnson-Mullins.

2020 - A look at four Braves prospects with something to prove in 2020 including Kyle Wright and Bryse Wilson.

Braves Franchise History

1965 - Officials for the Milwaukee Braves propose a $500,000 payment to county officials in an effort to terminate their lease a year early. However, the offer is refused.

MLB History

1934 - The St. Louis Cardinals and St. Louis Browns opt to stop broadcasting home games in hopes of raising attendance.

1975 - Billy Herman, Earl Averill and Bucky Harris are elected to the Hall of Fame by the Special Veterans Committee.

1977 - The Special Committee on the Negro Leagues elects Martin Dihigo and Pop Lloyd to the Hall of Fame.

1979 - The California Angels acquire first baseman Rod Carew from the Minnesota Twins in exchange for four players.

1987 - The Montreal Expos trade closer Jeff Reardon and catcher Tom Nieto to the Minnesota Twins in exchange for Neal Heaton, Jeff Reed and two minor leaguers.

1998 - The New York Yankees hire Brian Cashman as the team’s new general manager replacing Bob Watson.

1999 - Tom Seaver replaces Tim McCarver on the New York Mets’ local television broadcasts.

2002 - Jorge Posada signs a five-year deal to remain with the Yankees.

