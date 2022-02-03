Today in Braves History: February 3

Talking Chop Archives
2015 - A round up of farm system rankings and a target date for the Braves to return to contention.
2017 - An interview with former Braves prospect Chase Johnson-Mullins.
2020 - A look at four Braves prospects with something to prove in 2020 including Kyle Wright and Bryse Wilson.
Braves Franchise History
1965 - Officials for the Milwaukee Braves propose a $500,000 payment to county officials in an effort to terminate their lease a year early. However, the offer is refused.
MLB History
1934 - The St. Louis Cardinals and St. Louis Browns opt to stop broadcasting home games in hopes of raising attendance.
1975 - Billy Herman, Earl Averill and Bucky Harris are elected to the Hall of Fame by the Special Veterans Committee.
1977 - The Special Committee on the Negro Leagues elects Martin Dihigo and Pop Lloyd to the Hall of Fame.
1979 - The California Angels acquire first baseman Rod Carew from the Minnesota Twins in exchange for four players.
1987 - The Montreal Expos trade closer Jeff Reardon and catcher Tom Nieto to the Minnesota Twins in exchange for Neal Heaton, Jeff Reed and two minor leaguers.
1998 - The New York Yankees hire Brian Cashman as the team’s new general manager replacing Bob Watson.
1999 - Tom Seaver replaces Tim McCarver on the New York Mets’ local television broadcasts.
2002 - Jorge Posada signs a five-year deal to remain with the Yankees.
Information for this article was found via Baseball Reference, Nationalpastime.com and Today in Baseball History.
