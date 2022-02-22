MLB, MLBPA no closer to deal after two days of meetings (UPDATED)

Representatives from Major League Baseball and the Players Association met again Tuesday at Roger Dean Stadium in Jupiter, Florida. Like Monday, several players were on hand for the meetings which began with each side caucusing before coming together for at least two face-to-face sessions. The meeting ended at just after 4 p.m. ET.

The Athletic’s Evan Drellich reports that the union’s proposal included some slight tweaks similar to what the league proposed on Monday. The union went from 80 percent to 75 percent on Super 2 request and also dropped from eight to seven in the proposed draft lottery. They also included a slight bump in minimum salary.

Drellich also reports that the second meeting on Tuesday was a smaller group session involving MLB lead negotiator Dan Halem and Rockies owner Dick Monfort and MLBPA lead negotiator Bruce Meyer and executive subcommittee member Max Scherzer.

Both sides are scheduled to meet again on Wednesday and while they are talking, no real progress has been made over the first two days of meetings this week. Neither side has made a proposal concerning the Competitive Balance Tax which is one of the biggest issues the two sides are facing. That is a major issue that is going to have to be tackled before any path to a deal will materialize. For now, there has just been incremental movement by both sides and we don’t appear to be any closer to a deal as the clock continues to tick.

UPDATE - Per ESPN’s Jesse Rogers, the league again asked for a mediator but the union rejected the request.