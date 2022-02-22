Braves News: After 5 Hours on Monday, CBA Talks Continue into Tuesday

FIVE HOURS!!!!!

Obviously, Monday’s negotiations were still headlined by how far both sides were part on the major discussion points, including the points that were not even discussed. However, the fact that discussions happened in person, with the amount of players that were also involved, is at least a starting point with negotiations expected to continue today.

Of course, the value of yesterday’s length of meeting time means nothing if progress is not made today. But the value of longer discussions, meeting in person, and more direct involvement from many influential figures is a variety of perspectives. Though that may be a very “rose-colored glasses” viewpoint, we also know there is not much lower things can go than they already have been. We may still be several days at the least away from an agreement occurring, but this is one of, if not the best, days of talks that we have had in quite a while.

Braves News

Many World Series Moments were spectacular, but the performance of Tyler Matzek against the Dodgers in Game 6 of the NLCS will go down has one of the best single innings by a pitcher in MLB playoff history. Cory McCartney and Grant McCauley break it down on Battery Power.

MLB News