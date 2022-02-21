This Day in Braves History: February 21

Talking Chop Archives

2017 - Dansby Swanson and Ozzie Albies top FanGraphs’ Braves top prospect list.

2018 - Braves announce that Matt Wisler, Sean Newcomb and Scott Kazmir will start the first three games of the Grapefruit League schedule.

2020 - The Braves announce that Felix Hernandez will start their Grapefruit League opener against the Orioles.

MLB History

1951 - The South Carolina House of Representatives introduces a resolution urging the reinstatement of Shoeless Joe Jackson.

1957 - Brooklyn Dodgers owner Walter O’Malley swaps minor league franchises with Cubs owner Phil Wrigley. Brooklyn takes over control of the Los Angeles Angels of the Pacific Coast League while the Cubs get the Texas League’s Ft. Worth franchise.

1968 - Major League Baseball and the MLBPA sign the first “Basic Agreement” in league history. The agreement will serve as a working contract between the players and the owners.

1969 - Ted Williams returns to baseball by signing a five-year contract to manage the Washington Senators.

1974 - Tom Seaver becomes the highest paid player in league history after agreeing to a one-year, $174,500 contract.

1985 - George Steinbrenner gives manager Yogi Berra a vote of confidence saying that he will remain manager for the entire season regardless of the results on the field. Steinbrenner will fire Berra after just 16 games.

1985 - Tim Raines is awarded a $1.2 million salary through arbitration with the Expos.

1989 - Reds manager Pete Rose meets with Commissioner Peter Ueberroth and incoming Commissioner Bart Giamatti to discuss his gambling habits.

2008 - Ryan Howard sets a league record when he is awarded a $10 million salary through arbitration.

