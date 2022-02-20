Braves News: Pivotal week coming up, Kyle Wright and more

Saturday was pretty quiet for the Atlanta Braves and the rest of Major League Baseball. That might not be the worst thing given that the league and the MLBPA are heading into a crucial week of labor negotiations while Opening Day seemingly hangs in the balance. The league and the union will reportedly meet again on Monday and plan to meet everyday in an effort to move closer to a deal. The league set a February 28 deadline for when an agreement would need to be reached in time to avoid delaying the start of the regular season.
Braves News
- MLB.com’s Keegan Matheson put together a list of 10 moments that defined Fred McGriff’s career.
- When the lockout is over, free agent righty Collin McHugh could make a lot of sense for the Braves.
- Braves right-hander Kyle Wright was on hand to throw out the first pitch for Vanderbilt’s season opener against Oklahoma State.
Glad to have @Kyle_Wright44 in the house for opening night. #VandyBoys pic.twitter.com/hmPvbeupNH— Vanderbilt Baseball (@VandyBoys) February 18, 2022
MLB News
- Free Agent outfielder Tommy Pham says that he is open to the idea of playing first base if needed. Pham spent the last two seasons in San Diego and previously said that he would be willing to take a one-year deal in order to reestablish his market after a down year in 2021.
- The Seattle Mariners will reportedly be in the market for a right-handed power bat when the lockout is lifted and the offseason resumes.
Loading comments...