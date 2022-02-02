This Day in Braves History: A young Julio Teheran gets an invite to Spring Training

MLB History

1876 - The National League is formed in New York City as a result of the lack of central direction in the young National Association. The NL will field eight teams in its inaugural season and will become the blueprint of professional team sports in North America.

1936 - The BBWAA elects Babe Ruth, Ty Cobb Walter Johnson, Christy Mathewson and Honus Wagner in the first ever Hall of Fame vote.

1989 - Bill White is elected president of the National League replacing Chub Feeney and becoming the first African-American to be named president in either league and is the highest ranking African-American executive in the four major sports.

2005 - The Toronto SkyDome is officially renamed as the “Rogers Centre” following the purchase of the Blue Jays by Rogers Communications.

2005 - The Chicago Cubs trade Sammy Sosa to the Baltimore Orioles in exchange for second baseman Jerry Hairston Jr. and two minor league players.

Talking Chop Archives

2011 - The Braves announced their full list of non-roster invitees to Spring Training including Julio Teheran and Kenshin Kawakami. Teheran will make his Major League debut in May and make five appearances while posting a 5.03 ERA in 19 2/3 innings.

2013 - Tim Hudson sounds off on the use of PEDs in Major League Baseball.

2017 - Grant McAuley continues his interview series with a sit down discussion with Mike Soroka at the Rome Braves hot stove event.

Information for this article was found via Baseball Reference, Nationalpastime.com and Today in Baseball History.