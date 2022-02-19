Braves News: Spring Training Set Back, 2022 Season Projections, and more

The dreaded announcement that Spring Training will be delayed finally went underway on Friday. Both the Grapefruit and Cactus Leagues were originally scheduled to begin play next week; however, the new start date for Spring Training will be no earlier than March 5.

The Players Association put out a statement of its own in response to the announcement:

MLB will meet with the Players Association everyday next week, beginning Monday, to make another attempt at a negotiation.

Braves News:

MLB’s compiled a list of each club’s top college prospect. Shea Langeliers makes the cut for the Braves. Known for his cannon behind the dish, Langeliers has thrown out 42% of potential base stealers in his short time as a pro.

RHP Daysbel Hernandez underwent Tommy John surgery on February 8th. His recovery time is expected to be 10-12 months. According to MLB Pipeline’s 2021 list, he was the #26 prospect in Atlanta’s farm system.

Atlanta’s farm system rings in at #27 in Kiley McDaniel’s rankings. The Baltimore Orioles topped the list.

PECOTA projected the Braves to finish the 2022 season in 3rd place before the lockout was put in place.

College Baseball:

There are several college baseball players to keep an eye on this year before they head to the MLB Draft.

College baseball players continue to keep fans engaged with the absence of MLB.

MLB News:

The Oakland A’s continue to move closer to a new stadium as the city council certified an environmental review of the stadium plan.

The Colorado Rockies signed RHP Zach Neal and LHP Dillon Overton to minor league deals. Both pitchers had their most successful years in 2016 with the A’s. Neal tossed 70 innings and posted a 4.24 ERA. Overton has tossed 47.2 big league innings, in stints with the A’s, Mariners, and Padres.

The Washington Nationals and RHP Logan Verrett agreed to a minor league deal. The former Met has pitched 150 big league innings and fanned 114 batters. Verrett will be a solid addition to the Washington bullpen this season.

The Mets added Danny Barnes to the coaching staff on Friday. The former Blue Jays pitcher will serve as an assistant coach, according to Mets skipper Buck Showalter.

Rangers 3B prospect Josh Jung plagued by shoulder injury. The 24-year-old strained the labrum in his left shoulder while weightlifting to gear up for the season. There is no timetable for his return.