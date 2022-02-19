Today in Braves History: Atlanta extends contracts of Fredi Gonzalez and Frank Wren

Talking Chop Archives

2010 - Centerfielder Nate McLouth discloses that he dealt with vision problems at the end of the 2009 season and began wearing contacts during the offseason.

2010 - The Braves are reportedly the favorites to sign Dominican shortstop prospect Edward Salcedo.

2014 - The Braves extend the contracts of GM Frank Wren and manager Fredi Gonzalez.

2019 - Veteran reliever Peter Moylan agrees to a deal with the Braves. Mauricio Cabrera is designated for assignment to clear a 40-man roster spot.

MLB History

1935 - Lou Gehrig signs a contract with the Yankees worth a reported $30,000.

1937 - The New York Giants open their spring training camp in Havana, Cuba.

1953 - Ted Williams safely crash-lands his Panther Jet after flying a combat mission in Korea.

1970 - Commissioner Bowie Kuhn announces the suspension of Tigers pitcher Denny McLain for his involvement in a bookmaking operation. The suspension will begin April 1 and will last for three months.

1983 - Fernando Valenzuela wins his salary arbitration case with the Dodgers. Valenzuela is the first player to be awarded a $1 million salary through the arbitration process.

1987 - Vida Blue announces his retirement from baseball a month after signing a free agent contract with Oakland.

1995 - The Toronto Blue Jays assign manager Cito Gaston and his coaching staff to work with minor league players until the strike is settled.

2002 - 37-year old Jose Canseco signs a minor league deal with the Montreal Expos. However, he will be released before the end of spring training.

2018 - The Red Sox sign J.D. Martinez to a five-year, $110 million contract.

2019 - Manny Machado signs the largest free agent contract in history by agreeing to a 10-year, $300 million deal with the San Diego Padres.

