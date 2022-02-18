Braves News: Still no lockout momentum, college baseball preview, and more

To no one’s surprise, there was another meeting between MLB and the Players Association that left both parties dissatisfied. The meeting lasted a brisk 15 minutes, meaning there was no time to come anywhere close to a deal.

Jeff Passan of ESPN reported that the MLBPA backed away from its request for salary arbitration for all players with over 2 years of service time. Instead, they requested that 80% of the players go into the system. Additionally, the players requested an increase in the pre-arb bonus pool from $100M to $115M.

At the conclusion of the meeting, Dan Halem, lead MLB negotiator, met with Bruce Meyer, lead MLBPA negotiator, for 20 minutes, which was longer than the meeting itself. We are unaware of what came from this meeting, so for now, the lockout drags on.

More Braves News:

What made starting pitcher Steve Avery a Very Good Brave?

MLB News:

Seven storylines to follow this college baseball season, including new faces, injured pitchers, and more.

Find out where SS Roderick Arias ranks among other prospects. Arias ranked #1 on the International Top 50 list and signed with the Yankees for $4 million.

What can top prospect Bryson Stott add to the Phillies lineup in 2022? The infielder is expected to make his MLB debut in the upcoming season.

The Blue Jays showed interest in RHP Tyler Mahle before the lockout began.

The Twins have signed Daniel Gossett to a minor league deal. In his two big league seasons, Gossett put together a 5.91 ERA in 115.2 innings of work.