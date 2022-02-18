This Day in Braves History: February 18

Talking Chop Archives

2014 - Lucas Sims tops FanGraphs’ list of the Braves’ Top 15 prospects.

2016 - The Braves are evaluating Palm Beach as a potential new Spring Training home.

2018 - Nick Markakis sounds off on the Astros’ sign-stealing scandal.

2021 - Eight storylines for the Braves as they begin spring training.

MLB History

1909 - National League president Harry Pulliam takes a leave of absence due to health issues. League secretary John Heydler takes over.

1922 - Judge Kenesaw Mountain Landis resigns his federal judgeship in order to focus on his job as Commissioner.

1943 - William D. Cox purchased the Philadelphia Phillies.

1944 - The Cincinnati Reds sign 15-year old Joe Nuxhall.

1960 - Dodgers owner Walter O’Malley completes the purchase of the Chavez Ravine area for a reported $494,000.

1998 - Cubs broadcaster Harry Caray dies at 84 years of age.

1998 - The Yankees agree to a one-year, $8.5 million deal with outfielder Bernie Williams avoiding arbitration.

1999 - The Yankees acquire Roger Clemens from the Toronto Blue Jays in exchange for pitchers David Wells, Graeme Lloyd and infielder Homer Bush.

2010 - Cleveland announces that GM Mark Shapiro is being promoted to team President and that Chris Antonetti will take over as General Manager.

2011 - Jim Edmonds announces his retirement two weeks after signing a minor league contract with the Cardinals. Edmonds originally retired in 2008 but returned in 2010 and played with Milwaukee and Cincinnati. He suffered an achilles tendon injury while rounding the bases on a home run on September 21 which ended up being the last at-bat of his career.

2019 - Bruce Bochy announces that he will retire at the end of the regular season.

Information for this article was found via Baseball Reference, NationalPastime.com and Today in Baseball History.