Meeting between MLB, MLBPA ends after 15 minutes

Representatives from Major League Baseball and the MLBPA met again Thursday with the players expected to submit a proposal. The meeting lasted just 15 minutes which pretty much signals that their proposal wasn’t received well.

The meeting between MLB and MLBPA is over



It lasted 15 minutes — Joon Lee (@joonlee) February 17, 2022

Dan Halem and Bruce Meyer met again after the meeting broke up according to the New York Post’s Ken Davidoff but it is hard to see a scenario where any progress was made today.

Thursday’s meeting was the first since Saturday when Major League Baseball submitted a sweeping proposal. The MLBPA reportedly came away unimpressed with the league’s offer and were set to counter again Thursday. Spring Training camps were scheduled to open this week and exhibition games are scheduled to get underway at the end of the month. The clock is ticking on the regular season, but it still appears that there isn’t enough sense of urgency between the two sides yet to get any traction on a deal.

Update - ESPN’s Jeff Passan has some details of the MLBPA’s proposal. The union backed off its request for salary arbitration for all players with 2+ years of service time and instead requested 80% of the players. The players also requested an increase in the pre-arb bonus pool from $100 million to $115 million. Remember the league offered just $15 million for the bonus pool in their latest offer.

The MLBPA backed off it’s request for arbitration for all players with 2+ years of service today, requesting instead 80% of players go into the system. Additionally, the union requested an increase in its pre-arb bonus pool ask from $100 million to $115 million. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) February 17, 2022

USA Today’s Bob Nightengale reports that the league consider’s the union’s most recent proposal of changes to the arbitration system a non-starter.

Update - The side session between Dan Halem and Bruce Meyer lasted an additional 20 minutes or so. Longer than the actual meeting.