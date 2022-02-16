Braves News: Lockout Update, Ryan Zimmerman Retires, and More

It’s been a slow day for news in terms of the lockout. What we do know, though, is that no new meeting has been scheduled between MLB and MLBPA after Saturday’s meeting between the two parties.

Jon Heyman reports that the biggest remaining issues surround the luxury tax threshold and penalties.

Spring was supposed to begin now but MLB and its players remain apart on key issues and no new meeting has even been set up since MLB made offer Saturday. Biggest sticking point: luxury tax threshold/penalties. The good news: Still 2 weeks before regular games would be impacted https://t.co/0DxR7DGDrI — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) February 15, 2022

Braves News

How the Braves will use a shortened Spring Training and the universal DH to their advantage.

MLB looks to reduce minor league spots, per report. The league has made this proposal in the past, but it has been rejected by the Players Association.

Basically, Rob Manfred and MLB owners think we’re stupid, and here’s why…

How the lockout is affecting the minor leagues in the Road to Atlanta Podcast.

MLB News

Eight pitchers who underwent Tommy John surgery and will impact next year’s market

Nationals legend Ryan Zimmerman announced his retirement on Tuesday. The 2019 World Series Champion hangs up his cleats after 17 years in the Nationals organization.

PitchingNinja and Rick White break down everything you need to know about robo-umps