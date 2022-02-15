Braves join “metaverse” craze with digital Truist Park

Prepare for some peak “get off my lawn” type stuff here. With a very large emphasis on their in the world on creating “metaverses” where brands create large digital spaces for themselves in order to engender social interaction amongst their fans/users, it was only a matter of time before baseball and specifically the Braves got involved.

We just thought we had more time...

Introducing #DigitalTruistPark!



This first-of-its-kind platform, powered by Epic Games’ @UnrealEngine technology, gives fans the opportunity to experience @TruistPark in an immersive, multiplayer environment streamed directly to their browsers.



https://t.co/6zquAmOiTX pic.twitter.com/ndNKQqrfBq — Atlanta Braves (@Braves) February 15, 2022

“It’s exciting to create a new way for our fans to connect with our team and their favorite ballpark,” said Derek Schiller, Atlanta Braves President & CEO. “The digital version of Truist Park will offer limitless opportunities to create unique fan engagements in the metaverse and we are proud to be the first team to offer this immersive experience. We look forward to building enhancements along the way which will continue to showcase the innovation of the Braves brand in the digital world.”

Grid View











Now you may be asking “Why do the Braves feel the need to make a virtual Truist Park at all?” and that would be a very fair question. We are really light on details of what the Braves have planned for Truist Park Online (or whatever they end up calling it) at the moment, but presumably it will be another way to folks to enjoy game day online and one can absolutely expect ways to spend more money on Braves merchandise or forbid something like character skins or NFTs (it hurts me to type that). We are sure there going to be potentially cool features included, but for now we will have to wait and see what The Braves Matrix looks like.