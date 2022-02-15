Braves News: Keith Law’s Top 20 Braves Prospects, 2022 Minor League Coaching Staffs, Plus More

Monday revealed a bit of exciting news when it came to the Braves’ minor leagues. For one, the Braves announced their 2022 minor league coaching staffs. A few familiar names include Gwinnett manager Matt Tuiasosopo, Devon Travis, and Michael Saunders. Each of these individuals were either former notable prospects in the minor leagues in general or major league talents from Alex Anthopolous’s stint with the Toronto Blue Jays. They also serve as great sources of tutelage and information to help in the development of some of the Braves more notable young talents.

Several of those young talents are highlighted in Keith Law’s Top 20 organizational prospect rankings for the Braves. A few names who certainly seemed to impress Law this past year were Kyle Muller and Freddy Tarnok, with both showing more ability to potentially be long term starters than previously thought. One name Law remained skeptical of is Drew Waters. Law has been a bit lower on Waters than other prospect sources for years due to questions about his long-term hitting approach against major league pitching.

Braves News

Travis d’Arnaud certainly has had plenty of positive moments during his first two years with the Braves. In the latest episode of Battery Power, Cory and Grant look at how d’Arnaud could perform as he begins his second two-year contract stint in Atlanta.

MLB News