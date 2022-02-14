Braves News: Trade Avenues for an Outfield Addition?

Obviously, after Saturday’s news that basically no progress was accomplished to end the MLB Lockout despite a “good-faith” offer from the owners, any potential baseball signings or trade activity are still indefinitely delayed. However, that does not mean a bit of speculation cannot lead to interesting conversation.

For instance, the Braves may be looking to add more position player options to their roster beyond Freddie Freeman once the offseason resumes. A key area they could add to is the outfield. While options are available via free agency, Marc Topkin discussed that the Rays could be open to moving outfielders. Kevin Kiermaier, Austin Meadows. and Manuel Margot all could be available in the right deal.

Of course, there are a few important details to keep in mind. Each of these players have pros and cons as to why to pursue them. However, any of these three options could make sense for the Braves. While a significant trade for an outfielder remains unlikely, a potential deal between the Braves and Rays could make sense once the offseason continues.

Braves News

The latest Talking Chop Podcast is out to enjoy. Some fun mailbag questions and reactions to the latest updates from CBA negotiations are explored.

PGA Golfer Max Homa proved to be an honorable individual over the weekend, as he wore a Braves jersey during the Phoenix Open after losing a bet to fellow Tour Pro J.T. Poston, an avid Braves fan, during the 2021 MLB Playoffs.

MLB News