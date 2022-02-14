This Day in Braves History: Atlanta agrees to six-year extension with Julio Teheran

Talking Chop Archives

2014 - The Braves agreed to a six-year, $32.4 million contract with Julio Teheran.

Braves Franchise History

1945 - Bob Quinn steps down as Braves GM and is replaced by his son John. Bob has worked in baseball since 1900 and has served as Braves president and general manager off and on since 1924.

1976 - The Atlanta Braves send Valentine’s Day cards to their season-ticket holders and the media. The card reads: “Rose is a Red Morgan’s one too. They finished first, like we wanted to. But last year’s behind us, we’re happy to say. Now we’re tied for first, Happy Valentines Day.”

MLB History

1911 - A cork-centered ball is introduced into play in the American League and the impact is immediate as the number of .300 hitters jumps from eight to 27. The league’s ERA goes from 2.53 to 3.34.

1941 - The Brooklyn Dodgers leave New York to train in Havana, Cuba for the spring.

1996 - A group of investors headed by Kevin McClatchy purchase the Pittsburgh Pirates from the Pittsburgh Associates.

2001 - Florida Marlins radio announcer Felo Ramirez is announced as the Ford C. Frick Award winner.

2002 - The Detroit Tigers sign Dmitri Young to a four-year deal.

2005 - The Minnesota Twins sign Johan Santana to a four year deal avoiding arbitration.

