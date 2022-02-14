Talking Chop Podcast Episode 336: The ongoing CBA stalemate and mailbag fun

Valentine’s Day is here and, as of the time of this post, Major League Baseball is in a work stoppage. Pitchers and catchers were originally scheduled to report this week and, with that clearly not in the cards, the Talking Chop Podcast returns to discuss the latest in the sport and around the Atlanta Braves.

TC’s Brad Rowland and Scott Coleman convene for Episode 336 and topics include the following:

The lockout continues, but there was also a (very) weird argument from the MLB side when it comes to minor league compensation

Remember when the owners proposed federal mediation?

Rob Manfred said many things this week, ranging from using the word “agreed” incorrectly on numerous occasions to expressing optimism about the ability to avoid missing games

What’s the next step in the CBA negotiations?

An on-field query about potential DH and corner outfield candidates in Atlanta

What are Brad and Scott doing during the extended lockout? Do they have lives?

Much, much more

