Braves News: Still no sign of baseball’s return after Saturday’s meeting

Even after Saturday’s meeting between MLB and the Players Association, there are still many question marks surrounding the start of the season. MLB presented a 130-page proposal, tackling minimum salary structure, pre-arbitration bonus pool, service time manipulation, and more. However, the proposal did not mention arbitration rules or revenue sharing, two issues that the union has wanted addressed since before the lockout began.

The Players Association was not impressed with MLB’s proposal, and we continue to wonder when we may come close to a deal.

The MLBPA came out of the meeting with MLB unimpressed by the offer from the league and there’s very little progress made between the two sides in negotiations — Joon Lee (@joonlee) February 12, 2022

There still has not been an announcement to delay Spring Training, but that is expected to get underway soon, considering we are under a week away from pitchers and catchers reporting.

MLB News:

Chicago White Sox to require COVID-19 vaccine for all minor league players. The White Sox become the first team to require vaccinated players at the minor league level.

Minor League Signings

Phillies sign INF Yairo Munoz to a minor league deal. The 27-year-old has appeared in each of the last four MLB seasons, but his playing time diminished through stints with the Cardinals and Red Sox.

Dodgers sign 1B/OF Stefen Romero to a minor league deal. The former Mariners prospect has spent recent years in Japan, slugging with Nippon Professional Baseball.

Mariners sign INF/OF Erick Mejia to a minor league deal. Mejia has appeared in 17 MLB games throughout his run with the Royals in 2019 and 2020.

The A’s reportedly signed 1B/OF Eric Thames to a minor league deal. The 35-year-old spent last season in Japan’s Nippon Professional Baseball organization.

Rockies sign RHP Zach Lee to a minor league deal. Lee has not appeared in an MLB game since 2017 and has only tossed 12.2 innings at the big league level.