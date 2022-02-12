Braves News: League, Players Association, and Fans Squaring Up for Saturday

After weeks of failed meetings, today could be one of the most significant days of the now 72-day lockout. Following the owners’ acceptance of the universal DH and the elimination of draft compensation, Major League Baseball has prepared a deal that will be presented at some point today.

During his address to the media on Thursday, commissioner Rob Manfred remained optimistic about the start of the season and also alluded to disaster for the league if games are missed.

When asked about the season’s start time, Manfred said he believes “we will have an agreement in time to play our regular schedule.”

Hopefully, the bulk of the lockout is behind us and we can return to baseball, presuming today’s proposal is effective.

MLB News:

Rays sign RHP Dusten Knight to a minor league deal. The 31-year-old spent last season with the Orioles.

RHP Asher Wojciechowski returns to the Mariners on a minor league deal. Wojciechowski was signed to a minor league deal with Seattle in July, but was never called up. At the conclusion of the season, he entered free agency.

Jeremy Giambi’s death was ruled a suicide. The former major leaguer suffered a gunshot wound.