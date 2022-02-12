This Day in Braves History: February 12

Talking Chop Archives

2015 - The Braves announce that reliever Shae Simmons will miss the entire season after undergoing Tommy John surgery.

2016 - The Braves announce that they will commission a new statue of Hank Aaron at their new stadium.

2017 - The trade between the Braves and Reds is made official. Atlanta acquires veteran second baseman Brandon Phillips in exchange for reliever Andrew McKirahan and minor league right-hander Carlos Portuondo.

2018 - Atlanta is reportedly among the teams that attend a showcase for former Cy Young Award winner Tim Lincecum.

2020 - The Braves signed veteran right-hander Josh Tomlin to a minor league deal and invited him to spring training.

2020 - In a story that will only get worse, Cole Hamels will miss the start of spring training due to shoulder discomfort.

Braves Franchise History

1944 - The Boston Braves name Bob Coleman as their new manager. Coleman spent the previous 23 years managing in the minors.

MLB History

1878 - Fredrick W. Thayer patents the catcher’s mask.

1924 - The National League announces that it will join the American League in awarding a $1,000 cash bonus to the player selected as MVP by the BBWAA.

1932 - The Yankees name George Weiss as the head of the team’s new minor league system. Weiss will eventually become general manager and play a part in New York’s run of five consecutive World Series championships.

1981 - A contract violation by the Red Sox makes catcher Carlton Fisk a free agent. Fisk will sign a multi-year deal with the White Sox with whom he will finish out his career.

1988 - The Padres trade reliever Goose Gossage to the Chicago Cubs in exchange for infielder Keith Moreland.

2002 - One day after Major League Baseball assumed operations of the Montreal Expos, the team announced Frank Robinson as its new manager, Tony Tavares as its new team president and Omar Minaya as the league’s first hispanic general manager.

2010 - The Giants and Tim Lincecum agree to a two-year, $23 million contract avoiding arbitration.

2014 - Derek Jeter announces that he will retire at the end of the season.

2020 - Major League Baseball announces new rules for the upcoming season including the three-batter minimum for pitchers as well as the addition of a 26th man to each active roster.

2021 - Major League Baseball reveals a new structure for the minor leagues.

Information for this article was found via Baseball Reference, NationalPastime.com and Today in Baseball History.