Braves News: Latest lockout news, most athletic prospects and more

Rob Manfred met with the media Thursday at the conclusion of the Owners Meetings in Orlando, Florida. The expectation coming in was that he would announce that the start of Spring Training would be delayed. However, that didn’t happen as Manfred announced that there were “no changes” to the spring schedule yet and that the league will present a proposal to the players on Saturday.

Manfred highlighted some areas of the proposal such as the inclusion of the Universal DH, the dropping of draft pick compensation for free agents among other changes. He presented it as an opportunity for both sides to move towards a deal. We will find out Saturday if there was enough movement on the core economic issues to satisfy the union.

Braves News

MLB Pipeline put together a list of each team’s most athletic prospect for 2022. Drew Waters took the nod for Atlanta.

Concerns about his approach coming off a very inconsistent 2021 season in Triple-A will certainly knock down his prospect status some, but the raw tools are still undeniable. He can really run, and he used that speed to steal a career-high 28 bases last year as well as play a plus center field. There’s a ton of raw power to tap into here, too, if he can refine his approach at the plate.

What did Atlanta’s top prospect list look like in 1987? It includes some big names that played key parts in their run through the 90s, but also some guys that never made a mark.

This week’s Starting Nine spotlights the great Bob Horner who went from No. 1 overall pick straight to the major leagues.

MLB News

