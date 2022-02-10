Braves News: Best MLB uniforms of all-time, lockout updates and more

For anyone that was looking for some good news in regards to the MLB Lockout and the ongoing labor negotiations, I am afraid this isn’t the update for you. The quarterly Owners Meetings will wrap up on Thursday and commissioner Rob Manfred is expected to address the media. During that address he is expected to officially delay the start of Spring Training.
That news has been expected for weeks, but it still stings. Pitchers and catchers were originally scheduled to begin reporting next week with the first exhibition games scheduled for the end of the month. However, it is important to note that just because the start of the spring has been delayed, that doesn’t necessarily mean that Opening Day will be delayed as well. It doesn’t look good, but there is no reason to give up hope yet.
Braves News
- Hearing that Spring Training will be delayed shouldn’t come as a surprise. A whopping 87% of SB Nation React voters think that the regular season will be delayed as well.
- ESPN.com’s Joon Lee ranks the 20 best uniforms in MLB History. The iconic 1972-75 Atlanta Braves jerseys come in at No. 5 on the list.
- If Baseball’s labor negotiations have you down, then here is a good pick me up. MLB.com released a list of the Top 10 moments from Chipper Jones’ career.
- A prospect roundtable series continued Wednesday with a look at some potential targets for the Braves in the 2022 MLB Draft.
MLB News
- Sad news as former player Jeremy Giambi died Wednesday at his parent’s home in Southern California. No cause of death was immediately reported. Giambi spent six seasons in the majors and last played for the Red Sox in 2003.
- The Texas Rangers were one of the most active teams in the league pre lockout and that is expected to continue once it is over. The Rangers are among the teams that are expected to explore a potential trade for Oakland first baseman Matt Olson.
- Free agent Trevor Story is reportedly not interested in changing positions next season.
- The Los Angeles Dodgers and manager Dave Roberts are expected to discuss an extension soon. Roberts is entering the final year of his deal in 2022.
- The Giants are planning to give Buster Posey a proper sendoff when they celebrate his career on May 7. Posey announced his retirement at the end of the 2021 season.
- The Boston Red Sox announced that they have signed infielder Yolmer Sanchez to a minor league deal. Sanchez signed a minor league pact with the Braves last April and spent the season at Gwinnett where he hit .216/.309/.352 in 355 plate appearances.
- The Detroit Tigers signed shortstop Jack Lopez to a minor league deal. Lopez appeared in seven games with the Red Sox in 2021. He spent the 2019 season in the Braves system at Gwinnett.
