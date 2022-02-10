This Day in Braves History: February 10

Talking Chop Archives

2016 - Keith Law ranks Atlanta’s farm system as the best in baseball.

2018 - The Braves win their arbitration case with Mike Foltynewicz who is awarded a $2.2 million contract. Atlanta and Foltynewicz were just $100,000 apart in their offers and still went through the arbitration process.

2021 - Keith Law ranks the Braves as the sixth best team in his organizational rankings. Baseball America has the Braves at No. 5. FanGraphs projects Atlanta for 89 wins and a second place finish in the NL East.

MLB History

1910 - Major League Baseball institutes a rule preventing owners from owning more than one baseball franchise.

1916 - Catcher Chief Meyers is waved by the Giants and subsequently claimed by both Brooklyn and Boston. The league holds a coin toss between Brooklyn owner Charlie Ebbets and Boston’s Percy Haughton to determine who will get Meyers. Ebbets wins the coin toss and Meyers is awarded to Brooklyn.

1920 - Lee Magee admits to NL president John Heydler that he tried to throw a game against the Boston Braves while he was with the Reds. Cincinnati eventually won the game in 13 innings.

1945 - Jimmie Foxx signs with the Philadelphia Phillies of the NL.

1971 - Bill White becomes the first black play-by-play broadcaster in major league history after he is hired by WPIX-TV to team with Phil Rizzuto and Frank Messer on Yankees broadcasts.

1971 - The Los Angeles Dodgers acquire lefty Al Downing from the Milwaukee Brewers in exchange for outfielder Andy Kosco. Downing will surrender home run No. 715 to Hank Aaron in 1974.

1975 - Former Negro League player Judy Johnson is elected to the Hall of Fame.

1982 - The New York Mets sign George Foster on a five year contract.

2015 - Alex Rodriguez meets with Yankees owner Hank Steinbrenner, Brian Cashman and other members of the front office to apologize for his past actions.

2017 - Tigers owner Mike Illitch passes away at the age of 88.

2018 - The Cubs sign starter Yu Darvish to a six-year, $126 million deal.

