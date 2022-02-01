Braves News: Keith Law’s Top 100, CBA Negotiations to Resume, Plus More

In recent memory, Keith Law has certainly been a polarizing source when it comes to ranking Braves prospects. From Austin Riley to Drew Waters and others, Law has certainly gone a different route than the majority of prospect ranking outlets that has puzzled many in Braves country. In some cases, his logic was sound, but his viewpoints are always interesting when it comes to Atlanta’s farm system.

That is one reason why seeing both Michael Harris and Shea Langeliers, as well as once again Cristian Pache, on Law’s latest Top 100 list is significant. The fact that Harris and Langeliers continue to gain supporters while many still believe in Pache shows the Braves have a few legitimate prospects waiting in the wings for their opportunities. While each still has plenty to work out in the minor leagues, the future of these three and the Atlanta farm system as a whole remains quite bright.

