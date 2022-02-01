This Day in Braves History: February 1

MLB History

1913 - Olympic here Jim Thorpe signs with the New York Giants.

1926 - The New York Yankees send first baseman Wally Pipp to the Cincinnati Reds in exchange for cash.

1947 - Commissioner Happy Chandler announces the creation of a pension plan for major league players. The plan will pay players who have accumulated five seasons in the major leagues with $50 a month starting at age 50. A player will receive an extra $10 per month for each additional year of service up to a maximum of $100.

1959 - Zack Wheat is elected to the Hall of Fame by the Veterans Committee.

1962 - The National League releases its first 162 game schedule

1970 - Commissioner Ford Frick, Earle Combs and Jesse Haines are elected to the Hall of Fame by the Veterans Committee

1973 - The Special Committee on the Negro Leagues elects Monte Irvin to the Hall of Fame.

1985 - The St. Louis Cardinals acquire first baseman Jack Clark form the San Francisco Giants in exchange for David Green, Jose Uribe, Dave LaPoint and Gary Rajsich.

1995 - Talks between the league and the players resume in an attempt to resolve the on-going strike. The owners agree to drop their demands for a salary cap and replace it with a proposal for the luxury tax.

1999 - The Florida Marlins acquire third baseman Mike Lowell from the New York Yankees in exchange for three minor league pitchers.

2001 - Jim Leyritz signs a minor league contract with the New York Mets.

2002 - Outfielder Kenny Lofton agrees to a one-year, $1.25 million contract with the Chicago White Sox.

2008 - Johan Santana agrees to a six-year, $137.5 million deal with the New York Mets and becomes the highest paid pitcher in major league history.

Talking Chop Archives

2017 - At the Rome Braves hot stove event, Grant McAuley sat down with then Braves prospect Kolby Allard to discuss the upcoming season.

2019 - Touki Toussaint and Mike Soroka make Keith Law’s list of impact prospects for 2019.

2021 - The Braves hired Hall of Fame third baseman Chipper Jones to serve as a hitting consultant.

Information for this article was found via Baseball Reference, Nationalpastime.com and Today in Baseball History.