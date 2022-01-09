Braves News: Greatest players, Rotation depth and more

Braves News

MLB.com put together a list of each team’s greatest player of all-time. The Atlanta Braves have seen their share of greatness but Hank Aaron stands above the rest of the group.

When Aaron ended his 23-year career in 1976, he owned more offensive records than any other player in Major League history. He still holds the records for most RBIs and extra-base hits. His home run mark was topped by Barry Bonds, but Aaron will always be remembered as the man who broke Babe Ruth’s “unbreakable” home run record. If you did not count any of Aaron’s 755 career homers, he would still have more than 3,000 hits. The iconic Hall of Famer debuted for the 1954 Milwaukee Braves, who won a World Series during his 1957 NL MVP season.

We wrap up our position-by-position look at the Atlanta Braves roster with a closer examination of the starting rotation.

MLB News

17-year old left-hander Genevieve Beacom made history becoming the first female professional baseball player in Australia. Beacon debuted with a scoreless inning of relief Saturday.

MLB.com’s David Adleer and Andrew Simon take a look at a group of rare players whose careers stretched across four decades.

The Baltimore Orioles are reportedly the favorites to sign Cuban infielder Cesar Prieto when the international signing period opens next Saturday.

The Tampa Bay Rays have re-signed right-hander Chris Mazza to a minor league deal. The Rays acquired Mazza from the Red Sox last offseason and he made 14 appearances with the club in 2021.