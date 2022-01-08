Braves News: ESPN Shuffles Sunday Night Baseball Broadcasts

ESPN has revealed a new broadcast team on Sunday Night Baseball. Longtime host Karl Ravech will be joined by 5x World Series Champion David Cone and Eduardo Perez, a former player and coach.

Fans will also have the opportunity to tune into an alternate broadcast. In addition to the new broadcast crew, ESPN unveiled a simulcast on ESPN2 featuring Michael Kay and Alex Rodriguez called “Sunday Night Baseball with Kay-Rod.” The Kay-Rod presentation will air for eight Sunday Night Baseball games alongside the main ESPN broadcast. Michael Kay served as the voice of the New York Yankees, and Alex Rodriguez is entering his fifth season as an analyst.

Jon “Boog” Sciambi returns for his thirteenth season on air and remains the play-by-play voice of Sunday Night Baseball on ESPN Radio. He will be joined by Doug Glanville, who is part of the ESPN radio team for his first season.

More Braves News:

MLB Trade Rumors hosts a live chat with Hall of Famer Chipper Jones

MLB News: