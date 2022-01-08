Braves News: ESPN Shuffles Sunday Night Baseball Broadcasts

ESPN has revealed a new broadcast team on Sunday Night Baseball. Longtime host Karl Ravech will be joined by 5x World Series Champion David Cone and Eduardo Perez, a former player and coach.
New #SundayNightBaseball booth: @dcone36 joins ESPN, teaming up with 4th voice of SNB @karlravechespn and veteran analyst @PerezEd
Fans will also have the opportunity to tune into an alternate broadcast. In addition to the new broadcast crew, ESPN unveiled a simulcast on ESPN2 featuring Michael Kay and Alex Rodriguez called “Sunday Night Baseball with Kay-Rod.” The Kay-Rod presentation will air for eight Sunday Night Baseball games alongside the main ESPN broadcast. Michael Kay served as the voice of the New York Yankees, and Alex Rodriguez is entering his fifth season as an analyst.
Jon “Boog” Sciambi returns for his thirteenth season on air and remains the play-by-play voice of Sunday Night Baseball on ESPN Radio. He will be joined by Doug Glanville, who is part of the ESPN radio team for his first season.
- MLB Trade Rumors hosts a live chat with Hall of Famer Chipper Jones
- Jim Corsi, former major league reliever, dies at 60 after battling cancer. Corsi played a big role in Oakland’s 1989 World Series win.
- The A’s are expected to hire Brad Ausmus as their next bench coach. This will be Ausmus’ first on-field job after losing his role as the Angels manager following the 2019 season.
