Pirates Hire Dan Meyer as New Pitching Coach of Triple-A Indianapolis

With the MLB Lockout still in place for the foreseeable future, coaching hires and changes across the MLB landscape have gained more recognition compared to most years. And while most minor league coaching changes may not seem to be that big of a deal, a pretty significant hire occurred on Wednesday.

2021 Double-A South Manager of the Year, and pitching coach, Dan Meyer was named pitching coach for Triple-A Indianapolis (PIT) in 2022.



D-My did an incredible job last season in Mississippi. I’ll miss having him around, but wish him nothing but the best! pic.twitter.com/5sL9le5zBM — Chris Harris (@CHarris731) January 6, 2022

Meyer, a former top pitching prospect for the Braves himself, joined the organization back in 2015 as a coach after his playing days ended. Meyer worked his way up to the Mississippi Braves, and served as pitching coach and then interim manager while leading the Braves Double-A squad to the Southern League Championship. He won Southern League Manager of the Year as a result.

Furthermore, over the past few years, along with Mike Maroth and others, Meyer has played a role in the development of several young Braves pitchers. Spencer Strider, one of the breakout stars in the Atlanta’s farm system in 2021, gave high praise to Meyer on his development as a pitcher. With Meyer being in the organization since 2015, he has been a familiar voice that has helped many current Braves pitchers and prospects develop over time.

As a result, the loss of Meyer is a pretty significant one for the Braves. However, it is also a logical development. With Maroth in place as pitching coach of the Stripers and Rick Kranitz in Atlanta, along with an obviously successful 2021 season for the franchise, an opportunity to move up for Meyer was likely outside the organization. As a result, his outstanding coaching performance in 2021 makes his new opportunity with the Pirates well deserved. And while his presence will be missed in the Braves farm system, it seems to be a good idea to bet on his continued success as a coach.