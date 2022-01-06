Braves News: MLB Lockout update, Phil Niekro tops list and more

It was reported earlier this week that there are currently no negotiating sessions scheduled between Major League Baseball and the Players Association. ESPN’s Jeff Passan followed up Wednesday with a report of his own saying that the league is working on proposals to bring to the table and that sources indicate that the earliest negotiations will ramp up is late January.

Passan also reports that the owners are hoping to determine what the players’ top priority is. The possibilities include raising the Competitive Balance Tax, earlier free agency or anti-tanking measures.

If negotiations don’t get serious until around the end of January, that would seemingly put the start of Spring Training in jeopardy given how wide the gap appears to be between both sides. As grim as the situation looks, getting them back to the table is going to be the first step.

Braves News

Former Braves legend Phil Niekro tops MLB.com’s list of the best knuckleball pitchers of all time.

Our position-by-position look at the Braves’ roster continued Wednesday with a look at the middle infield where Atlanta is in good shape with Ozzie Albies and Dansby Swanson.

The Athletic took a team-by-team look at the NL East reviewing each team’s biggest move so far this offseason and what they need to do next.

MLB News

The Los Angeles Angels announced the additions of Phil Nevin, Benji Gil and Bill Haselman to their coaching staff for 2022. The Angels however haven’t finalized their staff completely. The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal reports former outfielder Adam Eaton is a candidate to join the staff but can’t be hired as a coach yet because he is a member of the players’ union which is currently locked out by the league.

The New York Mets are reportedly finalizing a deal with Joey Cora to become their new third base coach. Cora spent the past five seasons as the Pirates third base coach but the team announced after the season that he wouldn’t be brought back.

The Houston Astros announced that Jason Kanzler will join the team’s major league coaching staff after serving as a minor league hitting coordinator last season. The rest of Dusty Baker’s staff returns intact including Joe Espada who had been a candidate for the Mets’ managerial position that went to Buck Showalter.