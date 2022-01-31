Braves News: Celebrating Jackie Robinson’s Birthday

Every January 31st, the sports world has the opportunity to celebrate the birth, life, and legacy of one of its most courageous and outstanding members in history, Jackie Robinson. Robinson was born on this date in 1919, and of course would make baseball history when he began his career 28 years later in 1947 with the Brooklyn Dodgers.

While the significance of Robinson’s debut alone was incredibly impactful, he also was a highly successful and productive individual talent. Not only did Robinson win Rookie of the Year in 1947, he would win the MVP two years later in 1949. Over ten seasons in the MLB, Robison produced a .887 OPS and 1,563 hits. He truly was one of the best talents in the game during the entirety of his career.

Obviously, MLB has done an incredible job honoring the life and career of Jackie Robinson throughout the years. He truly was and is one of the most important figures to ever play the game.

Braves News

While it appears the Braves bullpen may already be set, Talking Chop looks at Ryan Tepera as an upgrade that could make the unit even stronger through free agency.

The Talking Chop Podcast returns with Brad Rowland and Scott Coleman discussing the CBA negotiations and potentially pursuing Matt Olson.

MLB News