Braves News: First base options, free agent rumblings and more

Saturday was a quiet day for the Atlanta Braves and most of Major League Baseball. Hopefully that changes next week with a new round of bargaining sessions between MLB and the MLBPA. There are still plenty of questions that need to be answered by the Braves before the 2022 season begins. One of the biggest involves bringing back free agent Freddie Freeman and if not, then finding a suitable replacement. We took a look at several options earlier this week.

Expectations for Charlie Morton in age-38 season Subscribe to our YouTube channel and never miss a new episode!

MLB News

How to listen to Talking Chop podcasts

Talking Chop podcasts are available on Apple, Google, Spotify and Stitcher. Please rate and review, as this helps us grow to reach more Braves fans all over the world!

Make sure you subscribe so you don’t miss an episode.