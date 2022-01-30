Braves News: First base options, free agent rumblings and more

Saturday was a quiet day for the Atlanta Braves and most of Major League Baseball. Hopefully that changes next week with a new round of bargaining sessions between MLB and the MLBPA. There are still plenty of questions that need to be answered by the Braves before the 2022 season begins. One of the biggest involves bringing back free agent Freddie Freeman and if not, then finding a suitable replacement. We took a look at several options earlier this week.
MLB News
- The Colorado Rockies had interest in free agent Kyle Schwarber prior to the lockout according to the Denver Post’s Patrick Saunders.
- According to Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times, the Rays were fielding trade interest in outfielder Kevin Kiermaier prior to the lockout. Topkin also reports that Rays president of baseball operations Erik Neander called Kiermaier on December 1 to inform him of the trade interest.
- The San Diego Padres came close to acquiring Max Scherzer from the Nationals at last season’s trade deadline. The Padres were reportedly offering a package that included catching prospect Luis Campusano and right-hander Chris Paddack.
- The New York Mets were one of the most active teams before the lockout and they reportedly aren’t finished. Once the lockout is over, New York is focused on adding another starting pitcher to the rotation.
- The 2024 Caribbean Series will be played in Miami at loanDepot park.
How to listen to Talking Chop podcasts
Talking Chop podcasts are available on Apple, Google, Spotify and Stitcher. Please rate and review, as this helps us grow to reach more Braves fans all over the world!
Make sure you subscribe so you don’t miss an episode.
Loading comments...