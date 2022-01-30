Talking Chop Podcast Episode 335: CBA talks, Matt Olson and a late January catch-up

It is nearly February and, as of this post, Major League Baseball is still in a lockout. Alas, there is still baseball content to discuss, and the Talking Chop Podcast stands in the gap.

TC’s Brad Rowland and Scott Coleman come together for Episode 335 of the show, and topics include the following:

Talking Chop’s Top 30 prospect list is out, and there is an interesting No. 1 with Major League experience

A couple of CBA-related meetings happened this week, and that represents minor progress, even if nothing really took place in those talks

Oakland Athletics first baseman Matt Olson is a very interesting player and potential replacement for a certain superstar, and the Braves were officially tied to a potential pursuit last week

What kind of player is Matt Olson right now? What about for the next five hours? How much of a prospect haul would it take to get him? Could the Braves make a “pre-emptive strike” to snatch him from Oakland?

Much, much more

