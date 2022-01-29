 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Braves News: Carlos Beltrán Returns to Baseball, Michael Harris Moves Up, and more

The 44-year old steps back into baseball for the first time in nearly two years.

By Kaitlyn Monnin
Carlos Beltrán, former outfielder and Mets manager, has been hired by the YES Network as a part-time game analyst. He will call 36 Yankees games in the 2022 season.

This is Beltrán’s first big-time return to baseball since being fired by the Mets in 2020. After his name was tied to Houston’s 2017 sign-stealing scandal, the Mets and Beltrán mutually decided to part ways before he managed a single game.

In addition to his new role with the YES Network, Beltrán will appear on next year’s Hall of Fame ballot for the first time.

Outfielder Michael Harris moves up on Atlanta’s prospect list. Harris had a notable 2021 season in High-A, racking up 110 hits through 101 games.

MLB projects SS Diego Benitez to come in as a Top 100 prospect in 2024.

Freddie Freeman’s free agency, rotation plans, and more in yesterday’s Braves Mailbag

Why Tim Hudson is dubbed a “Very Good Brave”

Minor league affiliates turning into independent clubs struck fear into managers at first. Now, some say that these changes turned out much better than expected.

The Cleveland Guardians are set to receive upgrades at Progressive Field.

