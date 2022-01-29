This Day in Braves History: January 29

MLB History

1901 - The Rules Committee comprised of Connie Mack, John McGraw and Charles Comiskey reject a proposal that would have banned the bunt and recommends no changes to the game at this time.

1930 - The Boston Red Sox sell former home run champ Ken Williams to the New York Yankees. However after acquiring him, New York will release Williams before the start of the season ending his major league career.

1948 - Commissioner Happy Chandler fines the Yankees, Cubs and Phillies $500 each for signing high school players.

1951 - Major League Baseball signs a six year agreement for TV and radio rights to the All-Star Game worth a reported $6 million.

1958 - Dodgers catcher Roy Campanella suffers a broken neck in an automobile crash and will be paralyzed for the remainder of his life.

1958 - After hitting .351 with 29 home runs, Stan Musial signs a one-year contract worth $100,000 making him the highest paid player in the National League.

1961 - Billy Hamilton and Max Carey are elected to the Hall of Fame by the Veterans Committee.

1967 - Branch Rickey and Lloyd Waner are elected to the Hall of Fame in an unanimous vote by the Special Veterans Committee.

1969 - The Washington Senators fire manager Jim Lemon and replace him with with former Red Sox great Ted Williams.

1981 - American League owners approve the sale of the Chicago White Sox to Jerry Reinsdorf and Eddie Einhorn for $20 million. They also approve the sale of 80 percent of the Seattle Mariners to George Argyros for a reported $10.4 million.

1982 - The New York Yankees name Craig Nettles as team captain. He becomes the first Yankees player to be named captain since Thurman Munson who was killed in a plane crash in 1979.

1987 - Wade Boggs and the Boston Red Sox avoid arbitration with Boggs agreeing to a three-year deal worth in excess of $5 million.

1988 - The Los Angeles Dodgers sign outfielder Kirk Gibson to a three-year deal worth $4.5 million.

1989 - The Game Winning RBI (GWRBI) is dropped as an official statistic.

1998 - Ozzie Guillen signs a minor league contract and will go to spring training with the Baltimore Orioles.

2002 - Lance Berkman agrees to a three-year, $10.5 million contract to remain with the Houston Astros.

2013 - The Miami New Times reports that the names of at least seven major league players have turned up in the investigation of Coral Gables clinic in Florida named Biogenesis Laboratories. The most prominent name is Yankees third baseman Alex Rodriguez. Three of the players named, Melky Cabrera, Yasmani Grandal and Bartolo Colon, were all suspended by Major League Baseball during the previous year.

2014 - Lance Berkman announces his retirement due to continued issues with his knee.

2019 - The Cleveland Indians announce that they will stop using the image of Chief Wahoo on their uniforms starting in 2019.

2020 - The Astros hire manager Dusty Baker to replace A.J. Hinch who was fired for his role in the team’s sign-stealing scandal.

Information for this article was found via Baseball Reference, Nationalpastime.com and Today in Baseball History.