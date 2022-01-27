Braves News: Fred McGriff’s renewed Hall of Fame chances and more

Shut out on the writer’s ballot, the Hall of Fame fates of Barry Bonds, Roger Clemens, Curt Schilling and Sammy Sosa will now shift to the Today’s Game Committee. The 16-member group is currently scheduled to meet in December.

Another player that will have his eye on the committee is former Braves first baseman Fred McGriff who despite slugging 493 career home runs, didn’t gain enough tractions with the BBWAA to gain election.

Braves News

Our series of potential first base options continued Wednesday with a look at Oakland A’s first baseman Matt Olson.

MLB News

Seiya Suzuki is planning to travel to the United States for face-to-face negotiations with Major League teams once the lockout is lifted. The Padres, Cubs, Mariners and Giants are rumored to be among the finalists for Suzuki once negotiations resume.

Former Cardinals manager Mike Shildt has agreed to serve as a player development consultant with the San Diego Padres. Shildt was also hired by MLB in December to assist with on-field technology and youth baseball initiatives and he will continue in both roles.

Twins right-hander Kenta Maeda is eyeing a September return from Tommy John surgery.

The Boston Red Sox are the first MLB organization to have two female coaches after they hired Kelly Krall as a player development coach.

The Texas Rangers signed right-handed Nick Tropeano to a minor league deal that includes an invite to big league spring training. Tropeano is 31 and made five relief appearances with the Mets and Giants last season.