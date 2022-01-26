Talking Chop open thread: 1/26/22

Good morning everyone! We are trying a bit of a new format with the open threads by publishing them early in the morning. Feel free to use this thread to discuss the Braves, Major League Baseball or anything you please throughout the day.

Today we will continue our series of looking at first base options for the Braves when the lockout is over. Demetrius took a look at first baseman Anthony Rizzo earlier this week. Today, Scott will explore Oakland first baseman Matt Olson.

We will also keep an eye out for any updates on the labor negotiations. Both sides met for the second straight day Tuesday and some minimal progress was reported. It seems like we are still a long ways away from a deal, but minimal progress is better than no progress. Hopefully things will continue as the countdown for the scheduled start of Spring Training goes on.